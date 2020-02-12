Wake Forest teen makes 'miracle' recovery after near decapitation in fatal head-on collision

By
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake Forest teenager's recovery at WakeMed Hospital is being called a "miracle," by doctors as well as her mother.

Makayla Coleman suffered a profound brain injury and was nearly decapitated after a head-on collision, but the 18-year-old is making tremendous progress.

"Every day is like Christmas when I see her every morning," Makayla's mother, Susan Coleman, said. "I'm like so thankful."

The teen can again move her arms and legs. She writes down messages when she wants to communicate and in true teenager form, will motion when she wants her cell phone.

She can't walk yet or talk, but she will work towards those goals in the coming weeks.

Makayla Coleman has been placed in a specialized Neuro Care Program at WakeMed. The hospital is one of a few in the country that has a program like this.

"It's amazing. When I found out she was going to be sent to this specialized program, I cried," said Susan Coleman. "I'm so thankful because I think it's going to make all the difference."

RELATED: Highway Patrol identifies 2 drivers killed in Franklin County head-on crash

Makayla was involved in a wreck the day after Christmas in Youngsville.

She was home on break from Western Carolina University and hanging out with friends when their car crashed on NC-96.

Two other people were killed, including her 21-year-old friend Alexandra Cunningham, who was driving.

"I was told she wasn't going to survive and I had a few days to basically take her off of life support," said Susan Coleman.

Makayla Coleman will soon start receiving therapy twice a day.

"It's not about insurance and money. They really do care for her," said Susan Coleman of the staff at WakeMed. "People need that love and that caring for them to be able to heal."

Relatives have started a GoFundMe page to help the Coleman's through the hardship.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
youngsvillefranklin countywake forestwake countycar crashdecapitationfatal crashdriver killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News