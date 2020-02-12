Wake Forest teen makes 'miracle' recovery after near decapitation in fatal head-on collision

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake Forest teenager's recovery at WakeMed Hospital is being called a "miracle," by doctors as well as her mother.
Makayla Coleman suffered a profound brain injury and was nearly decapitated after a head-on collision, but the 18-year-old is making tremendous progress.
"Every day is like Christmas when I see her every morning," Makayla's mother, Susan Coleman, said. "I'm like so thankful."
The teen can again move her arms and legs. She writes down messages when she wants to communicate and in true teenager form, will motion when she wants her cell phone.
She can't walk yet or talk, but she will work towards those goals in the coming weeks.
Makayla Coleman has been placed in a specialized Neuro Care Program at WakeMed. The hospital is one of a few in the country that has a program like this.
"It's amazing. When I found out she was going to be sent to this specialized program, I cried," said Susan Coleman. "I'm so thankful because I think it's going to make all the difference."
Makayla was involved in a wreck the day after Christmas in Youngsville.
She was home on break from Western Carolina University and hanging out with friends when their car crashed on NC-96.
Two other people were killed, including her 21-year-old friend Alexandra Cunningham, who was driving.
"I was told she wasn't going to survive and I had a few days to basically take her off of life support," said Susan Coleman.
Makayla Coleman will soon start receiving therapy twice a day.
"It's not about insurance and money. They really do care for her," said Susan Coleman of the staff at WakeMed. "People need that love and that caring for them to be able to heal."
Relatives have started a GoFundMe page to help the Coleman's through the hardship.
