beauty

MAC Cosmetics releasing another Selena makeup collection

If you missed out on the first Selena makeup collection by MAC Cosmetics, then you have a second chance at a new one!

MAC Cosmetics took to social media to announce their new Selena collection coming this spring!

"The legend lives on," they wrote on Twitter with a sneak peek at some of the lipglosses that will be included in the line.

The last Selena makeup collection launched in 2016 and it took fans by storm. The makeup line quickly sold out when it first came out, prompting a second sale months later.

This new collection is expected to hit select markets in April, according to MAC.



SEE ALSO:

Selena remembered in emotional makeup tutorial

Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeautybeauty productsu.s. & worldselena
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAUTY
Raleigh salon offers curbside hair care kits for pickup
Fighting cancer with the healing of beauty
Relax in a volcanic sand bath at Sojo Spa in NJ
Now Open: Trellis Beauty opens Beauty Treatment Bar in Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News