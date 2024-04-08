Durham man arrested, charged with murder in September shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police said Monday that they have made an arrest in a September shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the area of Mallard Avenue and Neville Street.

Authorities took Kenneth Heath, 24, of Durham, into custody on Friday in the 1100 block of Golden Crest Drive.

Heath had outstanding warrants for first-degree murder in the Sept. 2 shooting

He is being held with no bond at the Durham County Jail.

The US Marshal Task Force assisted with the arrest.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200, or online at durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

