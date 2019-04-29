91-year-old man with dementia found dead after wandering away from Hillsborough Airbnb

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 91-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing after wandering away from his Airbnb last week was found dead Monday.The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Nathaniel Brookins was found in a field off Lawrence Road.Brookins, of Jackson, Mississippi, was in Hillsborough visiting family with his daughter and grandson. He was last seen Friday.His family said they were out during the afternoon and returned around 7:30 p.m. to find the door unlocked and Brookins gone.Family members said he may have become confused and left the Airbnb in an attempt to return to Mississippi.However, he had a doctor's appointment scheduled for 10 a.m. in Mississippi that he also did not show up for.Orange County deputies used K-9 units and ATVs to survey the area over the weekend.