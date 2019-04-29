missing person

91-year-old man with dementia found dead after wandering away from Hillsborough Airbnb

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 91-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing after wandering away from his Airbnb last week was found dead Monday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Nathaniel Brookins was found in a field off Lawrence Road.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Brookins, of Jackson, Mississippi, was in Hillsborough visiting family with his daughter and grandson. He was last seen Friday.

His family said they were out during the afternoon and returned around 7:30 p.m. to find the door unlocked and Brookins gone.

Family members said he may have become confused and left the Airbnb in an attempt to return to Mississippi.

However, he had a doctor's appointment scheduled for 10 a.m. in Mississippi that he also did not show up for.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Orange County deputies used K-9 units and ATVs to survey the area over the weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countyhillsboroughairbnbdementiaorange county newsmissing person
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Remains of missing Raleigh man found, police say
Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store's cooler
Body of ECU student found off Wrightsville Beach, officials say
Mom still hopeful she'll find daughter who 'vanished' in 2008
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News