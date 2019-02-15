Man accused of burning Fayetteville hotel in attempt to kill a woman

A Fayetteville man is behind bars accused of setting a motel on fire in an attempt to kill a woman.Fayetteville Police Department arrested Diquan Jerell McCullough, 25, for a fire that happened at the Boulevard Motel on Bragg Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 13.Search warrants show that investigators believe McCullough intentionally set fire to the hotel in an attempt to kill a woman inside.Investigators did not release any details on the relationship between McCullough and the woman he's accused of trying to kill.McCullough is in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $1 million bond. He faces charges of first-degree arson and attempted first-degree murder.