Suspect accused of killing 3, injuring 1 at Johnston County home in custody

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man accused of fatally shooting three people and injuring another at a Johnston County home Monday night is now in custody.

Just before 9 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 4600 block of Woods Crossroads Road after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found that four people had been shot; three fatally.

Authorities said the suspect, Armando Martinez, fled the scene in one of the victim's vehicles.

After an overnight search, he was found and taken into custody after wrecking the vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Pamela Jean Ramon, Ledis Alberto Lopez, and Jessica Rubioa Agular.

The fourth victim, Jose Rubio Arguilar, was taken to WakeMed in serious condition.

Officials said all of the victims are either family or close friends of Martinez.

They believe the incident started after an argument.

Martinez is being held in the Johnston County Jail with no bond.

The video above is from a previous version of this story.
