Man accused of killing Clayton Beathard, brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, makes court appearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The man accused of stabbing and killing the younger brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard made his first court appearance.

Michael Mosley is being held without bond on two homicide charges. At the court appearance today, a judge scheduled his next appearance for January 7.

Mosley surrendered at a vacant home after it was surrounded by officers on Wednesday. Police say Mosley fatally stabbed 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and another man outside a Nashville bar Saturday morning. Investigators say Saturday's incident happened after Mosley made an unwanted pass at a female friend of the victims' inside the bar.

It spilled outside, and that's when Beathard was stabbed to death along with another man during the fight.

Clayton was the starting quarterback for Long Island University and just finished his junior season.
