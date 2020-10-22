Man accused of plotting to kill Joe Biden after van with guns, explosives found in NC

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old man was accused of making threatening posts and conducting internet searches related to killing Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
At the end of May, investigators in Kannapolis found an abandoned van at a bank with an AR-15-style rifle, a handgun, ammunition and explosive materials, according to court documents retrieved by ABC-affiliate WSOC.
Employees at the bank asked the Kannapolis Police Department to tow the van.
Investigators found items such as $509,000 in cash, six more guns, books about making bombs and improvised weapons, and drawings of swastikas and planes crashing into buildings, documents revealed.
Officials said Alexander Hillel Treisman arrived at the bank looking for the van, to no avail. Authorities searched the car that Treisman arrived in and found two additional guns and three driver's licenses in his wallet, from the states of California, Florida and Washington. Treisman was also carrying a concealed weapon, for which he was arrested.
After his arrest, Kannapolis police contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators searched Treisman's electronic devices and accounts; officials said they found video and images of child pornography content.
Between March and May, internet searches show that he looked up, "information about Joe Biden's home address, state gun laws, rifle parts and night vision goggles," according to court documents. The documents also say Treisman posted a meme about killing Biden and traveled to a Wendy's near Biden's home after buying an rifle in New Hampshire.
As of Thursday, Treisman is only facing child pornography-related charges, but in an order earlier this month, a judge cited the above evidence for reasons why he should remain in police custody.
