Man accused of shooting at trooper in Orange County after stealing car captured

EMBED <>More Videos

Orange Co. investigators say they caught the man who shot at an NC trooper this morning.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man accused of stealing a car and then shooting at a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, prompting an hours-long manhunt in Orange County early Tuesday morning, has been caught.



Highway Patrol identified Tyler Lloyd Grantz, 20, of Kernersville, as the man who was caught behind a house on Blackwood Mountain Road, a couple miles from the location where he disappeared into the woods.

According to Orange County Sheriff's Office, the incident began when the trooper tried to pull over a speeding 2008 GMC SUV around 2 a.m. That vehicle had also been reported stolen out of Greensboro on Feb. 20.

Officials said video shows the suspect was driving down I-40 near New Hope Church Road when he started to fire shots at the trooper behind him.

The suspect then swerved across the road and down an embankment, crashed the stolen SUV, continued to fired shots toward the trooper and ran off into the woods.

EMBED More News Videos

Multiple law enforcement officers are looking for a man who is accused of shooting at a North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper in Orange County on Tuesday morning.



The trooper was not hit or injured during the shooting, but the patrol was hit at least twice.

EMBED More News Videos

Law enforcement officers will follow buses and have an increased presence at four schools Tuesday as a manhunt is underway for a man who shot at a trooper in Orange County.



Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said deputies and troopers were shadowing buses during the manhunt. He said there was an increased officer presence at Morris Grove Elementary, New Hope Elementary, A.L. Stanback Middle and Partnership Academy.

Blackwood said the increased law enforcement presence was merely a precaution to make sure all students and school employees are safe.

"Your kids are going to go to school; they're going to be OK," Blackwood said. "There's always been bad people, and there will always be bad people, but we don't want them to outnumber the good people."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
orange countyorange county newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
DMV headquarters moving from Raleigh to Rocky Mount
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Devastating church fire doesn't burn a single Bible
Man arrested after tweeting about white hoods on Confederate statue
Hillary Clinton says she will not run for president in 2020
206 measles cases in 11 states already in 2019, CDC reports
Brief snow shower possible early Tuesday morning, arctic air moves in
Show More
VIDEO: Postal worker accused of pepper spraying dog
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
Behind-the-scenes look at keeping the Hurricanes game ready
Watts Grocery seeks bankruptcy protection, will remain open
Throwing cheese at babies, 'cheese challenge' draws controversy
More TOP STORIES News