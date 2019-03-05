Man accused of shooting at trooper in Orange County after stealing car captured

This is officers rushing to the scene on Old Hwy 86. We’re just a few miles from the original scene where police say the suspect crashed a stolen SUV and ran. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/BW72Fl34jv — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) March 5, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5168695" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple law enforcement officers are looking for a man who is accused of shooting at a North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper in Orange County on Tuesday morning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5168672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Law enforcement officers will follow buses and have an increased presence at four schools Tuesday as a manhunt is underway for a man who shot at a trooper in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man accused of stealing a car and then shooting at a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, prompting an hours-long manhunt in Orange County early Tuesday morning, has been caught.Highway Patrol identified Tyler Lloyd Grantz, 20, of Kernersville, as the man who was caught behind a house on Blackwood Mountain Road, a couple miles from the location where he disappeared into the woods.According to Orange County Sheriff's Office, the incident began when the trooper tried to pull over a speeding 2008 GMC SUV around 2 a.m. That vehicle had also been reported stolen out of Greensboro on Feb. 20.Officials said video shows the suspect was driving down I-40 near New Hope Church Road when he started to fire shots at the trooper behind him.The suspect then swerved across the road and down an embankment, crashed the stolen SUV, continued to fired shots toward the trooper and ran off into the woods.The trooper was not hit or injured during the shooting, but the patrol was hit at least twice.Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said deputies and troopers were shadowing buses during the manhunt. He said there was an increased officer presence at Morris Grove Elementary, New Hope Elementary, A.L. Stanback Middle and Partnership Academy.Blackwood said the increased law enforcement presence was merely a precaution to make sure all students and school employees are safe."Your kids are going to go to school; they're going to be OK," Blackwood said. "There's always been bad people, and there will always be bad people, but we don't want them to outnumber the good people."