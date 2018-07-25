Man armed with knife robs Wake Forest dry cleaner

The Wake Forest Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a business that happened early Wednesday evening.Officers responded to a robbery call at the Triangle Dry Cleaners, 3325 Rogers Road, Suite 118 about 6:20 p.m.An employee told officers that a man with a knife forced her to hand over an undisclosed amount of money.The worker was not harmed and called 911 after the suspect ran away.The suspect is described only as a black man, approximately 18-22 years old with short hair and a slender build. He was wearing dark clothing.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Police Department Tip Line at (919) 435-9610. All calls are confidential.