Man armed with knife robs Wake Forest dry cleaner

EMBED </>More Videos

A man with a knife robbed a Wake Forest dry cleaner on Wednesday. (WTVD)

WAKE FOREST, NC --
The Wake Forest Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a business that happened early Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a robbery call at the Triangle Dry Cleaners, 3325 Rogers Road, Suite 118 about 6:20 p.m.

An employee told officers that a man with a knife forced her to hand over an undisclosed amount of money.

The worker was not harmed and called 911 after the suspect ran away.

The suspect is described only as a black man, approximately 18-22 years old with short hair and a slender build. He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Police Department Tip Line at (919) 435-9610. All calls are confidential.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberywake county newsbusinessWake ForestWake County
Top Stories
Video shows beachgoers forming human chain to pull people out of water at Emerald Isle
Fayetteville mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroyed it
Family dog killed in Cary house fire
New details in Durham crash that left pedestrian critically injured
ICE arrests convicted child sex offender after Orange County releases him
Grant will help digitize North Carolina slave records
E-Cigarette maker JUUL under investigation for allegedly marketing to minors
Pedestrian killed in crash involving Fayetteville police car ID'd
Show More
Armstrong: Notes from the opening of Panthers camp
Beyu Caffe expanding to Duke University's campus
Kroger to close 3 more Triangle stores, pharmacies early
Where did the beach go? 10-foot cliff prompts beach closure at Nags Head
Football and America: Ron Rivera's take on Larry Fedora
More News