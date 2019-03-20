Man arrested in connection to 2018 Johnston County robbery, shooting at used-car dealership

According to the Johnston County Report, 22-year-old Scott Bridges, of Raleigh, was arrested in connection with the incident last year at E-Zee Auto Sales at 12433 Cleveland Road in Garner.
Bridges is the first of three suspects to be arrested in the case.
He was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, conspiracy to commit assault, and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Bridges was taken to the Johnston County Jail on Tuesday and is being held under a $1 million bond.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The sheriff's office told ABC11 that the robbers came into the E-Zee Auto back in October of 2018 and hit an employee with a handgun and then shot him
The gunshot victim, who was identified as 30-year-old Isai Ntirenganya, of Knightdale, went to the nearby Lane & Associates Family Dentistry for help. A surgeon there assisted him until EMS arrived.
Ntirenganya was taken to WakeMed for treatment and was reported to be conscious and alert.
An employee at Lane & Associates Family Dentistry said the business was on lockdown. One person at the dentist's office told ABC11 that Ntirenganya came in bleeding profusely.
Capt. Jeff Caldwell, of the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, told ABC11 that they were looking for two men (now one man) and a woman in a cream Ford Fusion with 30-day tags.
Deputies said they believe the suspects fled toward Smithfield.
The video in the media player above is from a previous story.