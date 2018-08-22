Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel

Raleigh police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at a Knights Inn on Tuesday night.It happened at the Knights Inn off New Bern Avenue in southeast Raleigh just before 9:45 p.m.Officers said they arrived on scene and found Davelle Shaunduke McMoore, 23, and Terry Vernette Blossom, 53, suffering from gunshot wounds.Both victims were taken to the WakeMed, where McMoore was later declared deceased.On Wednesday morning, police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Eric Chambers.He was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.