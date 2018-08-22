Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting at a Knights Inn on Tuesday night. (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at a Knights Inn on Tuesday night.

It happened at the Knights Inn off New Bern Avenue in southeast Raleigh just before 9:45 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers said they arrived on scene and found Davelle Shaunduke McMoore, 23, and Terry Vernette Blossom, 53, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the WakeMed, where McMoore was later declared deceased.

On Wednesday morning, police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Eric Chambers.

He was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
double shootinggun violenceman shotwoman shotraleigh policeman killedfatal shootingRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect due in court Wednesday
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
More News