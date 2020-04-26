Man arrested in Garner apartment complex stabbing

Garner Police are looking for Rhoderick Leon Walden, 49 YOA, in connection with the stabbing that occurred last night on Shady Lawn Ct. He was last seen driving a green 2010 GMC Acadia w/ NC Tag ZWZ-3834. If located or know of his whereabouts, pls call 911 @WRAL @WNCN @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/9Jl3WWmnTp — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) April 24, 2020

GARNER, NC (WTVD) -- A man was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after a woman was stabbed and an infant was hurt at a Garner apartment complex on Friday morning.Authorities said Rhodrick Walden, 49, is facing several charges including assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.On Friday, Garner police said the woman was stabbed and the infant was injured. Both were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.ABC11 cameras captured police investigating with crime scene tape up around a block of units at The Legacy @ 2000 apartments across from Garner High School.