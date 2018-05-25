Man charged after purse stolen from Fayetteville bounce house

EMBED </>More Videos

Steven Taylor is accused of stealing an employee's purse. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville man is facing larceny charges after he walked into a Cumberland County trampoline park and allegedly stole an employee's purse.

The thief was seen on the business' surveillance footage. He has been identified as 24-year-old Steven Taylor. Footage also showed another man who Fayetteville detectives suspect is an accomplice.

Christy Pettit, the owner of JP'S Jump Masters, told ABC11 she's thankful no one was hurt at the business she opened up to honor the memory of her late husband Sgt. First Class John Pettit.

"It's a happy fun environment," Pettit said.



On Wednesday, it got scary for employee Jeanie Evans, who works the front desk.

"It was five minutes before I was supposed to leave. This guy walks in and he asked me if we could go around back and look around," said Evans. "I felt pretty scared. I felt nervous. I was thinking I don't know what's going to happen."

The guy asked if she had change for a fifty-dollar bill. She replied no and he asked if he could book a birthday party for his daughter. Once she came back, the man was gone and so was her purse.

"I walked around the corner and had this feeling that something wasn't right," said Evans. "I only had ten dollars in cash so he didn't get anything."

The businesses' surveillance camera's captured the man taking the purse and his accomplice. The owner has since stepped up safety and security measures to ensure this doesn't happen again.

"We have changed a lot of our procedures, unfortunately, but we're thankful everyone was safe," Pettit said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fayetteville newstheftFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News