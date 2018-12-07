A man who police said fired a bullet that went through a child's room in a Zebulon home now faces criminal charges.On Thursday Nov. 29, a bullet went through the upper wall of a home on East Horton Street.The Zebulon police chief said someone in the home fired the shot, which went through a child's bedroom. Fortunately, the child was not hurt.An exit hole was found in the house next door. The chief said the people inside the house then turned off all of the lights and would not go to the door when police arrived.On Friday, police charged Taje Holness, 32, with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.