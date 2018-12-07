Man charged with firing a bullet through a child's bedroom in Zebulon

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged with firing a bullet through a child's bedroom in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man who police said fired a bullet that went through a child's room in a Zebulon home now faces criminal charges.

On Thursday Nov. 29, a bullet went through the upper wall of a home on East Horton Street.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Zebulon police chief said someone in the home fired the shot, which went through a child's bedroom. Fortunately, the child was not hurt.

An exit hole was found in the house next door. The chief said the people inside the house then turned off all of the lights and would not go to the door when police arrived.

On Friday, police charged Taje Holness, 32, with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

RELATED: Bullet goes through wall in child's bedroom in Zebulon
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingZebulon
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snow forecast: 6 or more inches could fall in areas west of RDU
Preparations underway for impending winter storm
Historic Allen & Son barbecue restaurant in Chapel Hill closes
How to protect your personal information from data breaches
Dog lost by Fayetteville groomer found injured in a ditch
Video: Irate man unleashes violent attack on MTA bus
Durham plans yearlong celebration for 150th birthday
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Show More
Cary seniors help 'Stuff the Bus' with Christmas gifts for kids
Generic drugmaker to sell alternative to EpiPen injectors
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
Oklahoma senator wants rib eye to be 'State Steak of Oklahoma'
Boy with special needs gets custom-made bike
More News