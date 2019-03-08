Man charged in deadly shooting in Durham

Durham Police investigate at Fayetteville Street at Old Fayetteville Street on Thursday.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged in a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon in Durham.Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Fayetteville Street near Old Fayetteville Street.When they arrived, they found a man, who has been identified as 22-year-old Gregory Shaw Jr., lying in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.On Friday, officials confirmed that they have charged 34-year-old Roland Richardson in connection with the shooting.Richardson turned himself in Thursday night and was subsequently charged with murder and placed in Durham County Jail without bond.