Man charged in deadly shooting in Durham

One person was found shot dead.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged in a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon in Durham.

Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Fayetteville Street near Old Fayetteville Street.

When they arrived, they found a man, who has been identified as 22-year-old Gregory Shaw Jr., lying in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Durham Police investigate at Fayetteville Street at Old Fayetteville Street on Thursday.



On Friday, officials confirmed that they have charged 34-year-old Roland Richardson in connection with the shooting.

Richardson turned himself in Thursday night and was subsequently charged with murder and placed in Durham County Jail without bond.

Raw chopper video of a crime scene on Fayetteville Street at Old Fayetteville Street.



The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
