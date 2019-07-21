police officer injured

Man charged in I-40 crash that injured Raleigh police officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have arrested a man accused of crashing into a patrol car on I-40 and injuring an officer early Sunday morning.

It happened on I-40 between Lake Wheeler Road and Trailwood Drive around 3 a.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police say the officer was at the scene of a vehicle crash with blue lights activated while blocking the travel lane. A car then crashed into the patrol car.

The officer was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other car was also transported.

Officials have charged the alleged driver, 45-year-old Anthony Warren, with carrying a concealed weapon while consuming alcohol. The alcohol consumption is also believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcar crashpolice officer injuredpolice officer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
Man scales building to reach mom's 15th-floor apartment during fire
Dashcam video shows officer dragged by DUI suspect
What we know: 4 arrests made following shooting of Raleigh officer
Man charged with threatening, choking Raleigh police officer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Fayetteville
Wave off Oak Island breaks man's neck, kills him
Durham closes public outdoor pools due to high temps
Embattled Puerto Rico governor won't seek re-election
17-year-old killed in Fuquay-Varina hit-and-run; man charged
Sheriff: Fairmont woman fatally shot man, injured another during dispute
Weekend to bring hottest weather of the year in North Carolina
Show More
2 men missing in Raleigh were killed, police say; 3 arrested
Portman is Thor, Ali is Blade and more from Marvel's Phase 4
32-year-old man who drowned in Cape Fear River identified
3 arrested, 1 wanted in shooting death of Henderson teen
Manhunt after NC woman, Australian boyfriend murdered in Canada
More TOP STORIES News