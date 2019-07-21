Man charged in I-40 crash that injured Raleigh police officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have arrested a man accused of crashing into a patrol car on I-40 and injuring an officer early Sunday morning.
It happened on I-40 between Lake Wheeler Road and Trailwood Drive around 3 a.m.
Police say the officer was at the scene of a vehicle crash with blue lights activated while blocking the travel lane. A car then crashed into the patrol car.
The officer was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other car was also transported.
Officials have charged the alleged driver, 45-year-old Anthony Warren, with carrying a concealed weapon while consuming alcohol. The alcohol consumption is also believed to be a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
