Hillsborough police officer assaulted, injured while investigating larceny at Sheetz gas station

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillsborough police are searching for a suspect who injured an officer Wednesday at a Sheetz gas station.

The suspect fled from the Sheetz at 1990 N.C. 86 S. in Hillsborough just before 2:30 p.m. and was heading toward Durham on Interstate 85 North, police said.

He was driving a red, second-generation GMC Terrain SLE with an after-market roof rack.

Hillsborough Police Department

Officers were called to the store for a larceny just after 2:15 p.m. While investigating, they were told of a second similar incident. When they approached a suspect, the man physically assaulted the responding officer and then ran out to his vehicle.

He got inside and tried to back out of a parking space when the officer tried to remove him from the vehicle. He fought back and put the vehicle in drive, dragging the officer.

The suspect was described as a Black man wearing a green Columbia zip-up jacket, blue jeans, camouflage ball cap, and black shoes with white soles.

The officer was transported to UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus with what were deemed minor injuries.

Anyone with any information should contact Investigator Andrew Jones at (919) 296-9562 or via email.

Anonymous tips can be reported by calling (919) 296-9555 or using the See it, Say it, Send it app or website

It's the second disturbing incident in recent weeks involving a police officer at a Sheetz gas station in central North Carolina. On Jan. 30, Greensboro Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix was shot multiple times and later died while trying to stop a crime at a Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road.