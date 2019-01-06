CHILD KILLED

Man charged with capital murder in shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes

Sources say a suspect in custody for deadly shooting of Jazmine Barnes

By and Deborah Wrigley
HOUSTON, Texas --
A man is charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, and a second suspect has been taken into custody.

Investigators said a tip led to the arrest of Eric Black Jr., 20.

An investigation revealed evidence that corroborated the tip, authorities said, and Black was taken into custody in east Harris County without incident.

Black reportedly admitted to taking part in the shooting.

Sources told KTRK, Larry Woodruffe, 24, has been arrested as a second suspect in the case. Those sources said Woodruffe is believed to be the shooter.



Jazmine's mother was driving Jazmine and her three sisters southbound on the East Sam Houston Parkway feeder road near Wallisville Road at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Sunday when they were fired upon by someone in another vehicle.

At this time, investigators do not believe Jazmine's family was the intended target of the shooting, and that they were possibly shot as a result of mistaken identity.

"I am grateful to our dedicated investigators, the partner law enforcement agencies that provided vital assistance, and tipsters from across the nation who pulled together to support our work to get justice for Jazmine," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "Our work is not finished, but I believe the people of Harris County can take comfort in knowing we have made great progress."

LaPorsha Washington, Jazmine's mother, was injured during the shooting.

When the shooting was over, one of her other daughters made the devastating discovery.

"She said, 'Momma, Jazmine's not moving. She's not talking.' I turned around and my 7-year-old was shot in the head," Washington said.

The story has captured the attention of community members, celebrities and activists around the world.
