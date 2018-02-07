Man charged with selling counterfeit Duke-Carolina basketball tickets

Brandon Michael Goodall (Chapel Hill Police Department )

CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --
The Chapel Hill Police Department has charged a man with selling counterfeit Duke-Carolina men's basketball tickets.

Brandon Michael Goodall, 25, of Chicago, was charged with one count of felony attempt to obtain property by false pretense and one count of misdemeanor criminal use of counterfeit trademark.

When Goodall was arrested, he had in his possession of the counterfeit men's basketball tickets for Thursday's Duke-Carolina game in Chapel Hill.

The investigation began when Chapel Hill and Carrboro Police Investigators noticed a suspicious post on Craigslist and contacted the seller.

At the meeting, the investigator determined that the tickets were counterfeit and Goodall was arrested.

Anyone buying tickets is advised to use caution when buying from another person. It is recommended that tickets only be purchased from a trusted source.
