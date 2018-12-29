Man charged with threatening, choking Raleigh police officer

RALEIGH --A man was arrested and charged Friday after allegedly assaulting two officers who were responding to a domestic violence call.
Around 2 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a domestic-related assault in the 5200 block of Crosswood Way.
While two officers attempted to restrain the subject, they were assaulted.
According to a spokesperson with Raleigh police, Travis Javon Hales, 25, of 1405 Altima Circle, was charged with assault with physical injury of a probation or parole officer, assault by strangulation, resisting a public officer, assault on a female, injury to real property, communicating threats and breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize or injure.
The injuries sustained by the officers were non-life-threatening.