Man cut off woman's arm with machete, Fayetteville warrant says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A Harnett County man has been arrested after police say he attacked a woman with a machete, cutting off her left arm.

The victim lives in Fayetteville and police labeled it a domestic violence incident, according to a warrant.

In the warrant, police said the attack took place on Tuesday, and the woman had her left arm chopped off just below the elbow.

Ryan Tyndall



Ryan Alexander Tyndall, 27, of the 2300 block of Plainview Highway in Dunn was charged by Fayetteville Police with felony attempted first-degree murder, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and felony castration without malice.

Tyndall made a first court appearance Friday morning.
