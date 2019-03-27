Crime & Safety

Man dies after being stabbed in neck by boyfriend near Raleigh apartment, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was stabbed near his apartment early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on Tivoli Court off Capital Boulevard.



Officers said the unidentified 47-year-old victim was found stabbed near his apartment around 2:30 a.m.

The man was taken to WakeMed where he died.

Police said the suspect is the victim's 24-year-old boyfriend; he is not in custody, but a search is underway.

They did not release any more information.

Those who are victims of domestic violence, or know someone who is, can reach out to The National Domestic Violence Hotline for help.
