Man dies after being stabbed in neck by boyfriend near Raleigh apartment, police say

The incident happened at an apartment complex on Tivoli Court off Capital Boulevard.
.@raleighpolice are looking for a suspect who ran from this apartment complex near Capital Blvd. Police say the suspect stabbed his boyfriend in the neck. The victim died at the hospital. I’ll have the latest on the investigation all morning. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/kcGCYTFX9e— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) March 27, 2019
Officers said the unidentified 47-year-old victim was found stabbed near his apartment around 2:30 a.m.
The man was taken to WakeMed where he died.
Police said the suspect is the victim's 24-year-old boyfriend; he is not in custody, but a search is underway.
They did not release any more information.
Those who are victims of domestic violence, or know someone who is, can reach out to The National Domestic Violence Hotline for help.