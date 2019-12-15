Man dies after crashing into power pole during Durham traffic stop over fake tags

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver is dead after crashing into a power pole during a traffic stop in Durham overnight.
Durham deputies were in the area of Old Oxford Highway and Meriweather Drive when the saw a car with fictitious tags.
Deputies then attempted a traffic stop but the car struck a power pole.
The driver of the car was taken to Duke Medical Center where he later died.
The Durham Sheriff's Office is investigating.
