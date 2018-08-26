Man dies following Fayetteville car crash

A 71-year-old man was pronounced dead at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after succumbing to serious injuries resulting from a car crash.The man was driving on Rim Road when his car collided with another car near the Rembrandt Drive intersection.The two cars involved were a 2003 Dodge Caravan, belonging to the 72-year-old, and a 1995 Ford Mustang.Both vehicles were occupied by single occupants.The driver of the Mustang has been identified as 38-year-old Roy Oliver Brown.Brown, along with the driver of the Dodge, was transported to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center by ambulance.The 71-year-old, who has been identified as Johnny Henry Murphy, died at the hospital.Brown suffered only minor injuries.The section of Rim Road that was closed off has been reopened for normal traffic flow.No other information has been released. Check back for updates.