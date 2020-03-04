Man killed in shooting at Garner apartment complex, police investigating as homicide

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night at a Garner apartment complex.

Police identified the man as Joshua Lamont McClain. McClain, 25, died from a shooting in the parking lot in front of 1200 Savannah Chase Circle. The parking lot is part of Heather Park Apartments close to Highway 50.

McClain was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He died at the hospital.

Police got the call at 10:43 p.m. Police gave no information about possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

Investigators were still on the scene as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The case is being investigated as a homicide

ABC11 is working to learn more.
