Christopher Eugene Mcdade

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Burlington man is charged in connection with an assault involving a GoRaleigh bus driver.According to arrest warrants, Christopher McDade exposed himself and forced his body onto the driver on a GoRaleigh bus.Investigators said McDade physically restrained the female bus driver, preventing her from leaving the bus and then pushed her.She was not physically hurt.He was arrested and faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and sexual battery.