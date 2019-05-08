Man found shot to death in car off Abbotts Landing Circle, Fayetteville police say

Fayetteville police officers are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car on Tuesday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police officers are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car on Tuesday night.

The body was found in a parked car off Abbotts Landing Circle just after 7 p.m.

Officials said the unidentified man had several visible gunshot wounds.

No information about a possible suspect was released.
