Man found shot to death in car off Abbotts Landing Circle, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police officers are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car on Tuesday night.
The body was found in a parked car off Abbotts Landing Circle just after 7 p.m.
Officials said the unidentified man had several visible gunshot wounds.
No information about a possible suspect was released.
