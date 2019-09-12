Man standing on highway hit and killed by car in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. - (WTVD) -- A man was hit and killed by a car in Spring Lake Wednesday night.Spring Lake officers say Shawn Chalmers, 36, was standing in the center lane of Lillington Highway when a vehicle going north merged into him. The accident happened in the 1400 block of the highway just before 10 p.m., according to Spring Lake Police.Chalmers was pronounced dead at the scene.The accident is still under investigation. No charges have been filed.Anyone with information should call the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-7167 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).