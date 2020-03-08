Man hit, killed by train in Vass

VASS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A death investigation is underway in Vass after a man was hit by a CSX freight train Sunday afternoon.An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene said emergency crews were called out to the train tracks near Camp Easter Road for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a passing train. Upon arrival, EMS found 18-year-old James Alan Starling dead at the scene.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office at (910) 947-4444.