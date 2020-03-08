Man hit, killed by train in Vass

VASS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A death investigation is underway in Vass after a man was hit by a CSX freight train Sunday afternoon.An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene said emergency crews were called out to the train tracks near Camp Easter Road for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a passing train. Upon arrival, EMS found 18-year-old James Alan Starling dead at the scene.Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office at (910) 947-4444.