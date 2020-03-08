Man hit, killed by train in Vass

VASS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A death investigation is underway in Vass after a man was hit by a CSX freight train Sunday afternoon.

An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene said emergency crews were called out to the train tracks near Camp Easter Road for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a passing train. Upon arrival, EMS found 18-year-old James Alan Starling dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office at (910) 947-4444.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moore countyvasspedestrian struckpedestrian killedmoore county newstrain crashman killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham City and County services targeted in malware attack
Wayne Co. firefighter dies of medical emergency in line of duty
Sen. Ted Cruz isolates after contact with COVID-19 patient
Canes 'geeking out' over NHL debut of Morgan Geekie
NC State women's basketball wins 1st ACC Championship since 1991
Car pulled from Durham creek; driver not found
16-year-old Duke fan battling brain tumor receives game ball
Show More
Man shot, killed in Durham; police investigating
PM quarantines northern Italy to stop coronavirus spread
Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
Carey, Robinson help No. 12 Duke beat rival UNC 89-76
Forecast: Spring-like temps return
More TOP STORIES News