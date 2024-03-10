Man hospitalized, launched from vehicle in crash in Cumberland County

Responders found an overturned Kia on its roof in the yard of a home.

Responders found an overturned Kia on its roof in the yard of a home.

Responders found an overturned Kia on its roof in the yard of a home.

Responders found an overturned Kia on its roof in the yard of a home.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is hospitalized after a vehicle crash Sunday morning in Cumberland County.

At 5 a.m., Eastover Fire Rescue and Wade Community Fire Department were called to the 3200 block of River Road in Wade for a vehicle crash.

They found an overturned Kia on its roof in the yard of a home. A power pole and lines were found snapped in the yard of the home.

Investigators say the Kia was traveling south on River Road and went through a ditch. It then hit some trees and a parked pickup truck before flipping over in the yard.

The driver was launched from the Kia.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.