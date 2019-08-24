standoff

Man in custody after late-night Sampson County standoff

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in custody after a late-night standoff with Sampson County deputies Friday night.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office said it happened just after 10 p.m. at a residence on Big Piney Grove Road.

Deputies found a man with an apparent gunshot wound

The man was taken to Cape Fear Emergency Department for treatment.

Deputies learned an armed man was inside a building behind a residence and began communicating with him.

The man surrendered to deputies around 1:30 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Another man had been transported to Sampson Regional Emergency Department by personal vehicle.

Deputies said both victims' injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.
