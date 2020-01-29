Man shot, killed by Graham officer trying to serve warrant, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed by a Graham officer early Wednesday morning, according to the Graham Police Department.

In a news release, Graham police said the shooting happened in the 700 block of E. Elm Street while officers were trying to serve four warrants in the area -- two for felony probation violations, one for communicating threats and one for assault -- to 20-year-old Jaquyn Oneill Light.

According to the Graham Police Department, officer Marcus Pollock shot Light while they were trying to serve the warrants.

Light was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting and Pollock has been placed on administrative leave.
