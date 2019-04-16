Man killed in Fayetteville shooting was father of four, had just celebrated 31st birthday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- "I love you."
Those were the last words Kenyatta Elliott would hear her fiancé Delaun Parker say before he left home to Saturday night.
Hours later he was dead.
The 31-year-old had just celebrated his birthday. And earlier that day, he took his 2-year-old Avion for his first haircut.
"I had to sit down with my children and tell them they'll never see their father again," Elliott told ABC11 on Tuesday.
Parker had gone out with his friends Saturday night. He was at an unlicensed liquor house when he was shot multiple times. He died at the scene.
The family was previously planning a birthday party for him. Now they're planning his funeral.
"This person came in and forever changed the course of my children's life," Elliott said.
Police have no one in custody.
The family plans to honor Parker's memory with a candlelight vigil in the Old Wilmington Road community.
If you'd like to help the family, you can click here for more information.
