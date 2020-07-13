Man killed, woman injured during fight at Fayetteville laundromat

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a fight broke out behind a Fayetteville laundromat on Sunday evening.

At 5:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting behind the Glam-Orama cleaners along the 400 block of Hope Mills Road.

Fayetteville police said Antonio Lorenzo Gonzales and a woman were behind the laundromat when a fight broke out involving a third party. During the fight, Gonzales was shot and the woman was assaulted by the shooter.

Gonzales, 32, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from injuries.

Fayetteville police said the woman sustained minor injuries from the assault.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-5793 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
