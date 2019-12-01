Man locking up Fayetteville pawn shop shot during attempted robbery, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteviille police said a man locking up a pawn shop was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday night.Authorities said they received an alarm call at Bragg Pawn Shop in the 5000 block of Yadkin Road just before 8:30 p.m.A 63-year-old man was locking the door of the shop when a man ran up from the woods and shot him in the leg.The victim then drew his own personal weapon and fired back.The shooter fled back into the woods.Detectives said the shooter is a man in his late 20s between 6'1 and 6'3 with a skinny build with a curly afro last seen wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and green and white tennis shoes.The victim was transferred to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is believed to be in stable condition.The investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information regarding the possible attempted armed robbery is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Crimestoppers at (910) 4838477.Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.