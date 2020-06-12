Atlantic Beach issues warning about large numbers of Portuguese Man o' War

The Town of Atlantic Beach has issued an Ocean Hazard Notification, warning beachgoers of the large numbers of Portuguese Man o' War that have washed ashore along the beach.The town is advising that visitors and swimmers use caution and not swim in areas where Portuguese Man o' War are present.Man o' War are often hidden under seaweed and can still sting for long periods of time after washing ashore.Parents should monitor children playing in and with seaweed on the beach, the town said.According to NOAA, Man o' War have tentacles that grow to an average of 30 feet and may extend by as much as 100 feet.The tentacles deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish.While the Man o' War's sting is rarely deadly to people, it can be painful and cause welts.