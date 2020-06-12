Pets & Animals

Atlantic Beach issues warning about large numbers of Portuguese Man o' War

The Town of Atlantic Beach has issued an Ocean Hazard Notification, warning beachgoers of the large numbers of Portuguese Man o' War that have washed ashore along the beach.

The town is advising that visitors and swimmers use caution and not swim in areas where Portuguese Man o' War are present.

Man o' War are often hidden under seaweed and can still sting for long periods of time after washing ashore.

RELATED: Portuguese Man-of-War spotted on North Carolina, South Carolina beaches

Parents should monitor children playing in and with seaweed on the beach, the town said.

According to NOAA, Man o' War have tentacles that grow to an average of 30 feet and may extend by as much as 100 feet.

The tentacles deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish.

While the Man o' War's sting is rarely deadly to people, it can be painful and cause welts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncsafetyjellyfishbeachesnoaaatlantic beach
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees record hospitalizations for 4th day in a row
Black North Carolinians arrested more often than white counterparts
Severe Thunderstorm warnings issued across central NC
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools names interim superintendent
Family of pioneering NASCAR driver reacts to Confederate flag ban
The history behind the naming of Fort Bragg
Durham police search for 2 men who kidnapped, robbed senior
Show More
Raleigh loosening regulations to help struggling small businesses
NC State Fair cuts open livestock show amid COVID-19 concerns
NCFC, Courage owner, players walking the walk for social justice
Breonna Taylor police report gives few details, some wrong
This hurricane season, NC officials want you to 'Know Your Zone'
More TOP STORIES News