Man seriously burned during fight in Garner, suspect facing charges

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man had to be rushed to the hospital after being severely burned during an argument in Garner.

One man is now facing charges in the case.

Garner police say Mark Gehrig, 46, threw a flaming can at another man causing serious burns over most of his torso.

This took place in a wooded area on Garner Station Boulevard.

The burn victim was taken to UNC Chapel Hill Burn Center for treatment.

Gehrig has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury.