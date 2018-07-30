Man ordered to pay nearly $9 million for breaking up Durham man's marriage

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Carolina judge ordered a massive payout for a San Antonio man for having an affair with a woman who was married. (KTRK)

DURHAM, N.C. --
A judge said a Texas man's affair with a Durham man's wife should cost him nearly $9 million.

According to the Herald-Sun, Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson awarded Keith King $8.8 million in compensatory and punitive damages Thursday from Francisco Huizar III.

King had sued Huizar for, among other complaints, criminal conversation and alienation of affection.

North Carolina is one of a few states where jilted spouses can sue affair partners.

King claims his marriage was destroyed by Huizar's wrongful and malicious actions.

King used text messages, Facebook posts, phone records and hotel receipts to prove Huizar ended his relationship with his wife.

Attorney Joanne Foil said the affair and an alleged assault by Huizar cost King's company, BMX Stunt Shows, revenue and an employee, as his wife worked for the company.

Huizar's attorney, Cheri Patrick, says the Kings' marriage was damaged before Huizar met the wife at a BMX show.

Patrick said King was controlling and manipulative.

Huizar plans to appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
divorcemarriagetexas newsu.s. & worldcheatingdurham county newsSan AntonioDurham
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver charged after slamming into Raleigh police car
Swimmers, surfers flee water as shark devours seal
TSA's 'Quiet Skies' program secretly watches passengers on planes
Homeless Texas A&M graduate hands out resumes on the street
Rocky Mount police investigate 2 homicides Saturday night
Boy injured after falling 30 feet at Hanging Rock State Park
Man accused of killing 5 in Maryland newsroom to appear in court
Woman charged in fatal Fayetteville motel shooting
Show More
Fayetteville police ID man killed in late night motorcycle crash
Fayetteville police seeking suspects in late night armed robbery
12-year-old Girl Scout calls out sexism in viral letter to the editor
Search of pig farm turns up no sign of missing Iowa student
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
More News