Video gamer overheard man raping 15-year-old while playing Grand Theft Auto, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Gamer arrested for rape of 15-year-old girl

NEW PORT RICHEY, Florida --
A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at his house while playing Grand Theft Auto, authorities say.

Daniel Enrique Fabian, 18, is charged with lewd and lascivious battery for the attack.

Officials said another gamer overheard the attack while playing GTA with Fabian over PlayStation 4.

Fabian reportedly told the witness he was going to stop playing when a girl showed up at his house. His microphone was left on, and the other gamer told authorities he heard the victim moaning, saying "no" and repeatedly telling Fabian to stop.

Fabian returned to the game after the attack.

Authorities say a rape kit exam was performed on the victim.

Fabian was arrested and booked into a detention center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapevideo gameu.s. & worldsex crimeFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mack Brown returns as head football coach at UNC
DNA evidence links man to 1990 cold rape case in Fayetteville
Former AZ teacher accused of having sex with teen, arrested in Cary
Rider University blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values
US forces: 3 American service members killed in Afghanistan
4 robberies reported near Durham apartment complex in 2 weeks
Protests await lawmakers returning to Raleigh to write rules on Voter ID
Triple your donation to the ABC11 Together Food Drive
Show More
1 dead, 4 hurt in Chinatown after driver loses control
Suspect in Wake Forest Supercuts robbery also wanted in Apex heist
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
Couple describes delivering daughter roadside Thanksgiving weekend
Customers who got free money from faulty ATM can keep it, bank says
More News