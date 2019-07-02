explosion

Man rescued from rubble after home explodes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was rescued from rubble left behind from an apparent home explosion in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. according to WSOC.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed to WSOC the house collapsed due to a fire.

The home is located in the 11800 block of James Jack Lane off Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

Firefighters said a man made several calls to 911 to say he was trapped in the home after the explosion. They said the man was rescued and airlifted to the hospital.

EMBED More News Videos

Charlotte firefighters responding to home destroyed by apparent explosion



A neighbor said she felt her house shake at the time of the incident.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officials say there are two patients being evaluated from surrounding homes for non-life-threatening injuries and they are continuing to search for additional victims.

Multiple units and a mass causality bus are headed to the scene.

It's unknown how many people were inside the home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlotteexplosionfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Twin suicide attacks in Tunisia: 1 dead, 8 hurt
Philadelphia refinery fire extinguished, air monitoring continues
West Village tenants still living without windows months after explosion
Raleigh food hall helps employees affected by Durham gas explosion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead linked to man killed in Johnston Co. chase, crash
Homeless man raped teen in tent behind Raleigh church, police say
WATCH LIVE: What to know about today's total solar eclipse
Drone reveals shark swimming near photographer's children
Lone survivor says husband, killed in plane crash, was her 'soulmate'
Stay safe outside! Triangle to see increasingly hot, humid air
Wake Forest mom says unschool is better than public school
Show More
Hurricanes to match Montreal's offer sheet for Aho
New splash pad opens in Cumberland County
Vegetables recalled over possible listeria contamination
15-year-old Cori Gauff defeats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
Vandals spray-paint cancer survivor wall in Chicago; 7 in custody
More TOP STORIES News