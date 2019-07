Man rescued from rubble after home explodes in Charlotte

EMBED >More News Videos Charlotte firefighters responding to home destroyed by apparent explosion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was rescued from rubble left behind from an apparent home explosion in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.It happened just before 2 p.m. according to WSOC The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed to WSOC the house collapsed due to a fire.The home is located in the 11800 block of James Jack Lane off Ballantyne Commons Parkway.Firefighters said a man made several calls to 911 to say he was trapped in the home after the explosion. They said the man was rescued and airlifted to the hospital.A neighbor said she felt her house shake at the time of the incident.Officials say there are two patients being evaluated from surrounding homes for non-life-threatening injuries and they are continuing to search for additional victims.Multiple units and a mass causality bus are headed to the scene.It's unknown how many people were inside the home.