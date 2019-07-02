Man rescued from rubble after home explodes in Charlotte

It happened just before 2 p.m. according to WSOC.
The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed to WSOC the house collapsed due to a fire.
The home is located in the 11800 block of James Jack Lane off Ballantyne Commons Parkway.
Firefighters said a man made several calls to 911 to say he was trapped in the home after the explosion. They said the man was rescued and airlifted to the hospital.
A neighbor said she felt her house shake at the time of the incident.
Officials say there are two patients being evaluated from surrounding homes for non-life-threatening injuries and they are continuing to search for additional victims.
Multiple units and a mass causality bus are headed to the scene.
It's unknown how many people were inside the home.