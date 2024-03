Man shot in Durham on Fayetteville Street

DURHAM N.C., (WTVD) -- A man was shot on Sunday in Durham.

Just before 1 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Fayetteville Street.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was then taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.