Man shot in the face during Durham break-in

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man is in the hospital after being shot in the face during a home invasion in Durham on Tuesday night.

It happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Alston Avenue, across the street from North Carolina Central Law School.

According to officials, three suspects entered the home, shot the victim, and then left.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another man is being treated for a shoulder injury, which he got while trying to escape out of a window.

Police did not say if anything was stolen from the house.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
