Man shot inside Raleigh home, transported to WakeMed

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot inside a home in east Raleigh early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 5300 block of Big Bass Drive shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Officials say the man was found suffering from serious gunshot wounds. He was then transported to WakeMed and his condition is currently stable.

So far, no arrests have been made and no names have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
