Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
One man is in the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night.

Chapel Hill police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.



When officers arrived on scene, they found one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to UNC Hospitals where he is undergoing surgery.

Police have yet to release the man's identity or information about a possible suspect(s).

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.
