Man stabbed multiple times at Raleigh apartment complex

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police are investigating after a person was stabbed at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after a man was stabbed at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at Emerson Glen Apartments in the 2900 block of Tryon Road.

Officials told ABC11 crews on scene that the victim was stabbed multiple times.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The suspect was arrested a few blocks later.

Police did not release the identities of those involved; however, the did say the crime was not random.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingraleigh newscrimeraleigh policeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snow this weekend: Raleigh could see snow on Saturday
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election in coming weeks
Vegas woman accused of killing nail tech over $35 manicure
5 girls dead after fire at Poland escape room
Former Raleigh Wahlburgers employee reacts to Donnie Wahlberg's message
Police investigating after teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Durham
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Dog returned to Angier family after being stolen nearly 4 years prior
Show More
Man dies in Rocky Mount shooting
Girl rescued after sending photos of dead father to grandparents on FB
Man chasing woman gets confronted by Charlotte sensei
Food stamp program could run out of funds if shutdown continues
Carol Burnett reflects on her career: My 'childhood dreams came true'
More News