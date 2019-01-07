Man stabbed multiple times at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Raleigh police are investigating after a man was stabbed at an apartment complex early Monday morning.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. at Emerson Glen Apartments in the 2900 block of Tryon Road.
Officials told ABC11 crews on scene that the victim was stabbed multiple times.
The suspect was arrested a few blocks later.
Police did not release the identities of those involved; however, the did say the crime was not random.