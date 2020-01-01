WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police said a man has turned himself in on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Wake Forest.
Wake Forest Police said Christopher Lewis, Jr. was charged with one count of murder in the fatal shooting of Myles Wilson.
Wilson was shot on the 700 block of East Pine Ave. in Wake Forest on Dec. 19. He was taken to WakeMed where later died.
Wilson's family wants people to remember him as a good man and a good father.
Man turns himself in after 22-year-old man shot, killed in Wake Forest
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More