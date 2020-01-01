Man turns himself in after 22-year-old man shot, killed in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police said a man has turned himself in on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Wake Forest.

Wake Forest Police said Christopher Lewis, Jr. was charged with one count of murder in the fatal shooting of Myles Wilson.

Wilson was shot on the 700 block of East Pine Ave. in Wake Forest on Dec. 19. He was taken to WakeMed where later died.

Wilson's family wants people to remember him as a good man and a good father.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake foresthomicideshootingman killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
82nd Airborne Division preparing for deployment amid unrest in Baghdad
Durham church trailer stolen en route to Mexico-Texas border
NC judge formally strikes down voter ID law
Teen fights severe brain injuries after head-on crash
Driver identified in fatal crash on I-40 exit ramp
Minister: Texas gunman grew angry in past over cash requests
New BBQ restaurant heads to Raleigh
Show More
Triangle's last Kmart store set to close
A look back at the top ABC11 viral stories and moments for 2019
First Night makes safety paramount 1 year after NYE shooting
Department of Defense offers expanded benefits for vets in 2020
American Girl reveals first doll with hearing loss
More TOP STORIES News