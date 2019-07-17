Man wanted in connection to abduction of 4-month-old from Bladen County daycare

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are searching for a man they say helped a woman abduct her own child from daycare.

Lonnisha Renee Askew, 4 months old, was taken from her daycare Monday. Investigators said Juanita Renee Askew, 22, and Lonnie Williams, 29, worked together to abduct Lonnisha.

Juanita did not have custodial rights to take Lonnisha.

Deputies arrested Juanita near a bus stop in Lumberton on Tuesday afternoon. The man who was with her was taken into custody and questioned, but deputies decided he was not responsible for any crime, so he was released.

After further investigation, deputies identified Williams as the man who helped Juanita take her daughter from the Bladen County daycare.

Lonnie Williams



"If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Mr. Williams we need them to come forward and help us locate him," Sheriff James A. McVicker said. "I would also urge Mr. Williams to turn himself in."

Meanwhile, Juanita had her first court appearance Wednesday. She was appointed an attorney and her bond remained at $500,000.

Juanita Renee Askew

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lumbertonncchild abductionkidnappingabductiondaycare
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Handcuffed man placed in ambulance after reported stabbing in Raleigh
Dad sets fire to wife's clothes, walks off with 1-year-old daughter
Trump to hold 2020 campaign rally at ECU on Wednesday
Fayetteville high school teacher up for national excellence award
NC ranked best summer road trip destination in US by WalletHub
What to know about FaceApp after aging filter goes viral
Hummus recalled nationwide due to listeria concerns
Show More
3 businesses evacuated after Cary gas leak
Deputies: Man tied up wife's lover, cut off penis with scissors
Asheville employee fired after writing 'poka honas' on woman's invoice
Lending someone your car could put you at financial risk
Girl dies after being struck by golf ball hit by her dad
More TOP STORIES News