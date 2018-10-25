Man wanted in fatal shooting of 23-year-old in Harnett County

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is looking for a third suspect in the death of a 23-year-old man.On Wednesday, a call came into deputies as a reported fight at a Spring Lake home in the 300 block of Palomino Lane.Then minutes later, an ambulance was requested for a person lying in the backyard of that same address.Deputies said Desmond Dowdy was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.Officials arrested Marque Latray Smith, 24, and Brandy Marie America, 22, after an hours-long standoff.Authorities said America and the victim were in a relationship.Deputies are still trying to locate 32-year-old Toby Mitchell McMuffie, Jr. He is wanted on a murder charge.Officials have yet to release a description of the suspect.